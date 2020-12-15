England footballer Jack Grealish fined £82,000 after lockdown crash

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Twitter

England and Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish has been fined £82,000 and banned from driving for nine months after lockdown crash.

THE Villa captain, 25, smashed his Range Rover while driving at more than 90 mph on the M42 during March’s coronavirus lockdown.

After previously admitting two counts of careless driving, Grealish was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 15.

He also pleaded guilty to careless driving after prosecutors said he was seen driving at “close to an intimidating distance” by an unmarked police car, on 18 October.


The footballer crashed his £80,000 Range Rover into two parked vehicles in Solihull, West Midlands before hitting a nearby car park wall on March 29.

One witness claimed Grealish was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol following the incident.


The day before the crash, the 25-year-old of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, had urged people to stay home and protect the NHS in a video message on Twitter.

