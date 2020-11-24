ASTON Villa captain Jack Grealish pleads guilty to careless driving after crashing his £80,000 (€90,000) Range Rover during the March lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



Despite his guilty pleas at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court to two charges of careless driving, the 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to stop following an accident and failing to report an accident, and those charges were then dismissed by the judge.

The England midfielder, whose crash in March happened in Dickens Heath, near Solihull, West Midlands, pleaded guilty to a second charge of careless driving following another crash on the M42 in October.

Grealish now faces being disqualified from driving after the court was told that the promising footballer had six points on his license already following a 2018 motorway speeding offence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish pleads guilty to careless driving”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.