AMAZON’S ZOOX reveals robotaxi of the future, with its first electric car that is entirely autonomous. The car does not even have a steering wheel.

The Zoox car will not need a driver and could be the robotaxi of the future. It can last 16 hours on a single charge, carry four passengers, and manage a staggering 75 miles per hour, all without a human driver.

San Francisco and Las Vegas will probably be the first to see the robotaxis on the streets and Zoox plans a taxi service via an app for simplicity. It also expects prices to rival a standard Uber.

The cars will not be released yet, but production has begun in an almost lego style manner, with components being shipped to Zoox in California where they will then finish the build.

Car safety concerns have been met with full airbags, but privacy concerns may arise for some, as the company can remote operate the cars. Zoox will give an option for users to blur the video feed for privacy though.

