COVID-19 Inhalable Vaccine Trials in Spain

SPANISH Scientists are set to start on COVID-19 inhalable vaccine trials.

Only a few teams of scientist in the world are working on inhalable vaccines, and the Spanish scientists from the CSIC national research council are set to start trials early next year.

The inhalable vaccines work on a different premise to the current injectable vaccines, and focus on a localised immune response in the mouth, nose and throat. Exactly where COVID-19 first enters the body. It is hoped that this will provide better protection against virus transmission and is expected to provide 100 effectiveness.

Dr Luis Enjuanes, from Spain’s CSIC, considers their inhalable vaccine to be “the most powerful”, and states it will offer “100 per cent protection”.

