Pippa Middleton Thrilled to Announce She is ‘Pregnant with second child’.

Kate Middleton’s sister is ‘thrilled’ as she’s ‘expecting her second child’. Pippa, 37, is already mum to two-year-old son Arthur Michael William Matthews, who she shares with husband James Matthews.

A source close to the Middleton family said: “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. “The entire family is delighted.” Pippa is the middle child of Michael and Carole Middleton. The 37-year-old wed hedge-fund billionaire James in May 2017. Her nuptials came six years after she shot to fame as Kate’s stunning maid of honour at the royal wedding.

The couple, who wed in 2017 and live in London, declined to comment to the New York publication on reports they are expecting a second child. The couple are also reportedly said to be in the market for a new home closer to Pippa and Kate’s parents. They are said to be eyeing a home near Michael and Carole Middleton’s Berkshire property.

