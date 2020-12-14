Little Mix Down to a Trio as Jesy Nelson Officially Quits the band.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has announced that she is leaving the chart-topping band after nine years. The singer, 29, took to Instagram on Monday night (Dec. 14) to share a heartfelt statement where she revealed to fans that she wants to focus on things that make her ‘happy’. Jesy also emotionally said that being in the band has taken a ‘toll on her mental health’ and that she finds the ‘constant pressure very hard’.

In a shared Instagram post Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne revealed the sad news.

‘After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix,’ the trio wrote in the caption of a shot of the band at an award ceremony. ‘This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.

‘We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over. We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.’

At the same time as this news went live on the Little Mix IG, Jesy herself shared a statement via her own page. Here, she explained that: ‘being in the band has taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations really hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel that now is time to begin that process.’

