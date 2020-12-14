Linda Nolan Left Devastated After learning Her Cancer Has Spread.

Its the news every cancer patient doesn’t want to hear, sitting opposite her oncologist, Linda Nolan was told new tumours had appeared in her liver. The Nolan Sisters star, who has incurable secondary breast cancer, said that when she got home she closed her front door and sobbed her heart out.

The 61-year-old singer says: “I knew when I went into the room for my appointment because I could tell from the consultant’s demeanour. “He turned to me and said the CT scan had shown something on my liver again. I asked if it was cancer and he said yes. It’s scary, I’m not going to lie. I try to be upbeat and positive but I had a really bad day when I got back. I told my sisters I was fine but when I got inside my house, I cried,” she said. “I needed to have that cry because I’m scared to death of dying.”