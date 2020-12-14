Linda Nolan Left Devastated After learning Her Cancer Has Spread.
Its the news every cancer patient doesn’t want to hear, sitting opposite her oncologist, Linda Nolan was told new tumours had appeared in her liver. The Nolan Sisters star, who has incurable secondary breast cancer, said that when she got home she closed her front door and sobbed her heart out.
The 61-year-old singer says: “I knew when I went into the room for my appointment because I could tell from the consultant’s demeanour. “He turned to me and said the CT scan had shown something on my liver again. I asked if it was cancer and he said yes. It’s scary, I’m not going to lie. I try to be upbeat and positive but I had a really bad day when I got back. I told my sisters I was fine but when I got inside my house, I cried,” she said. “I needed to have that cry because I’m scared to death of dying.”
Linda’s cancer journey began in 2006 with breast cancer, followed by cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017. This March she was delivered the news that her liver was now affected by the cancer and underwent chemotherapy until September. To make things worse, the star had to wait two months to find out whether or not the treatment had been effective, but unfortunately, the scan revealed that more tumours were present.
Linda is now taking oral chemotherapy, which involves taking 10 tablets a day for as long as she needs to take them.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Linda Nolan Left Devastated After learning Her Cancer Has Spread”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.