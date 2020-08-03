Nolan Sisters Linda and Anne Battle Cancer Together

Nolan sisters Linda and Anne have revealed they are battling cancer together after being diagnosed just days apart.

-- Advertisement --



THE sisters received news of their shock diagnoses within days of each other, shortly after returning from filming a series of The Nolans Go Cruising in March. The devastating news comes seven years after Linda and Anne lost their sister Bernie to cancer in 2013.

A tweet from the Nolan’s account confirmed the devastating news on Sunday. It said: ‘For the past few months during lockdown, Linda and Anne have been battling cancer and chemotherapy together. We will get through this together, as a family.’

Loose Women presenter Coleen also took to Twitter after the news broke last night. ‘They’ve beaten it before – they can beat it again,’ she said. ‘Please keep them in your thoughts and well wishes.’

Mother-of-two Anne said: ‘I don’t want to die. I love my life so much. I love my daughters, my grandchildren, my friends, all my family. I want to live for as long as I possibly can.’

Anne, 69, found out she has stage three breast cancer in April, 20 years after she was first diagnosed with the disease in 2000, her sister Linda, 61, discovered she has incurable liver cancer days later.

The pop star has also battled cancer before. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017. Linda said she thought her scans ‘would be just fine as they normally are,’ before her oncologist’s office phoned her to say she needed an MRI scan as they had found something on her liver.

The call came just half an hour after her sister Maureen contacted her to deliver the news that Anne’s breast cancer had returned.

The second youngest Nolan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. She underwent chemotherapy and a mastectomy and announced in February 2012 that she was cancer-free. However, months later Bernie shared the heartbreaking news that her cancer had spread to her brain, lungs, liver and bones. She died in July 2013, aged 52.

Linda said: ‘I look in the mirror now and I see Bernie, because I think we’re so alike anyway and it just brings back all of her trauma and how sick she was.’

Further details of their treatment and cancer battle will be available over the next few weeks.