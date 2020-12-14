Family Booted Off Flight After Toddler Refuses To Wear Mask

FAMILY Booted Off United Airlines Flight After Toddler Refuses To Wear Mask.

A family was booted off a United Airlines flight because their 2-year-old daughter refused to keep her face mask on. Eliz Orban said in an Instagram video posted Friday that she, her husband and their young daughter were set to fly from Denver into New Jersey’s Newark International Airport when they were pulled off the plane over the coronavirus precaution.

“We just got kicked off the flight because our 2-year-old would not put on a mask, and we tried,” said a teary Orban in the video. Orban also posted footage from the flight of her husband trying to loop the mask’s straps over the ears of the squirming tot, who was having none of it. “Come here, you have to put this on,” Orban’s husband coaxed in vain, as the little girl covered her mouth with her hands. “You have to.”

A member of the flight crew heard the commotion and approached the family. “Hello, sir, I’m going to have to ask you to grab your belongings and exit the aircraft,” the man told Orban’s husband. “You’ve gotta be kidding me,” replied Orban’s husband in disbelief. “No, sir,” said the crewmember. Orban’s husband explained that he was doing the best he could — even holding the mask over his daughter’s face — but the crewmember was unmoved.

When the crewmember refused to budge, Orban and her family ultimately exited the plane. The World Health Organization advises that children aged five years and under should not be required to wear masks. But United Airlines said in a statement to Heavy that their own mask policy includes children as young as two.

