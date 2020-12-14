Almeria Man Faces Eight Years in Prison For Keeping Wife Prisoner

AN Almeria man that allegedly kept his wife confined to the house and beat her goes on trial, where he faces a potential sentence of eight years in prison.

A Nijar man is set to go on trial at the Provincial Court of Almería today accused of detaining his wife at their home for three months. The woman was rescued in October 2018 by the Guardia Civil after being kept in the house for months. When rescued the woman was suffering from multiple injuries to her face.

The man is facing charges of gender violence and illegal detention and in addition to a prison sentence the man faces not being able to be within 500 metres of the victim, and the possibility of not being able to contact her for twelve years.

