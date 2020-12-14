Police Officers Soaked in Petrol as Man Threatens to Set Them On Fire

GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE Officers were soaked in petrol before man threatens to set them on fire during an arrest.

The Incident occurred on Friday as officers attempted to arrest a man, aged 51, in Bolton. The man was suspected of domestic violence and resisted arrest in Market Street, Farnworth. The man soaked both himself and officers in petrol before threatening to set them on fire at around 11 pm.

Negotiators were called and the Bolton man attempted to avoid arresting by blocking a door to a property and trying to set fire to the building. Fortunately, the only thing to go up in flames was a door frame.

Assistant chief constable, Rob Potts, said, “This was a challenging situation which highlights the dangerous conditions our officers are often faced with when carrying out their duties to protect our community. And those who are in need of our help. Every single day our officers are willing and prepared to do everything within their powers- Including putting themselves in harm’s way, in order to protect our most vulnerable victims. Including those of domestic violence.” He also thanked the officers for their bravery.

The man was arrested for various offences including intent to endanger life and assault on an emergency services workers. After being treated at hospital he is in police custody.

