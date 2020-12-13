Two Women Fined for Bikini Bathing in Seville Fountain at Dawn

SEVILLE police traced Instagram posts of a raucous city centre party to identify and trace two women who bathed in a fountain at dawn despite cold December temperatures.

The two women were filmed by friends bathing and dancing in the historical Encarnacion Fountain, directly in front of the iconic Setas de Sevilla. The revelers were dressed only in bikinis, despite it being 4:30 AM in the middle of December.

Local officers operating the Emergencias Sevilla police social media accounts traced the duo using Instagram videos of a party held in a nearby rented flat in Seville city centre. With the help of Open Source Intelligence techniques, police managed to locate one of the women and present her with a fine for her early morning antics.

Police are treating the case as a breach of public health guidelines, as the women were not wearing facemasks, bathing in a public fountain, and in breach of curfew restrictions. Juan Carlos Cabrera, of the Seville City Council, urged young people ‘to avoid a repetition of actions like this and to continue to stop the effects of the pandemic’. He also congratulated the police on their sharp social media skills in ‘locating and identifying the perpetrators of such irresponsible behaviour’.

La Setas de Sevilla sits on the central square of the Andalusian capital, famous for its bizarre ‘Metropol Parasol’, affectionately known to locals as ‘the Mushroom’.

