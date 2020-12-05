Seville Activates Christmas Lights Without Warning

SEVILLE’s streets were plunged into brightness this evening as the city turned on its Christmas lights without prior warning.

At 6:30 PM, after bars and restaurants had closed, the otherwise typically subdued Saturday night saw scenes of joy and cheers as Seville’s iconic Christmas lights were activated across the city.

Only hours before the lights came on, workers had put the finishing touches on the city’s most important display on Avenida de la Constitucion in the heart of the city centre. The decision to not announce the lights coming on was made on Covid safety grounds by Mayor Juan Espadas in an effort to avoid crowds gathering as seen in Malaga and Madrid last week. Usually, Christmas is Seville’s peak tourist season though due to restrictions the Andalusian capital is devoid of visitors.

The tramline of the historical centre, usually halted by crowd scenes, continues to operate tonight while police have rapidly introduced one-way systems on some of Seville’s main pedestrian streets to prevent crowds from forming at the Christmas scenes. A drone is also monitoring activity, with many expected to take to the streets to celebrate the occasion after a very difficult year

