Met Drop Investigation Into Tory MP Rape Allegations

THE METROPOLITAN Police has dropped an investigation into allegations made by a young woman that she was sexually abused and raped by a former Conservative Minister.

The Tory MP, who remains anonymous but is reportedly in his 50s, was arrested on the 1st of August after a female parliament worker made allegations of rape, sexual assault, and coercive control against him.

She claims that the crimes occurred in four London locations, including Westminster, between the summer of 2019 and January this year. The MP was taken into custody at an East London police station.

‘Following a thorough investigation, and based on all evidence made available to officers, the decision was taken that the case did not meet the evidential test and no further action will be taken’, said a Met spokesperson. The allegations were put to police days after former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke was convicted by a Southwark court of two sexual assaults, one against a parliamentary worker.

Shortly after the arrest in August, Housing Secretary Robert Jenricke stressed the importance of Westminster being a workplace ‘fit for everybody’ and called on parliament to ensure that ‘when allegations are raised they are treated with the seriousness they deserve’.

