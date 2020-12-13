LEWIS LANE, SILVERSTONE,NN12 8TN

The Record-breaking Formula one Champion, Lewis Hamilton has a had a lane named after him, but not one like you may live down.

Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire have named a pit lane after Lewis Hamilton the racing driver, the “international pits straight ” will now be known as the “Hamilton Straight” in honour of the driver who has ninty five (95) formula one wins and is seven (7) times formula one champion.

It will be the only part of the famous track to be named after a driver, Lewis spoke to Channel 4 and remarked, “I remember going to Silverstone and watching Nigel Mansell and seeing the incredible crowd” “I’m blown away” he said as he heard the news the pit straight would be named after him in his honour.

The British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC) said: “there was no better way to mark his amazing achievement”.

