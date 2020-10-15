Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton speaks out against the plans to build a new F1 racetrack in Rio. The track would decimate most of the city’s flatland area and more than 180’000 trees.

The 200-hectare forest Camboatá Forest is home to a myriad of wildlife, including snakes, capybaras and caimans, as well as 21 endangered species. Most of this sub-tropical forest would be leveled to make way for the new Formula 1 track, prompting Hamilton to speak out: “There is a global crisis with deforestation,” he said. “The world doesn’t need a new circuit.”

-- Advertisement --



The plan has been enthusiastically backed by Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro but has come under fire from environmentalists.

Bolsonaro also has political motivation for the move – the current F1 track in Brazil is in São Paulo and a move to Rio would be a huge coup for him against political rivals.

A leaked letter from F 1 CEO Chase Carey to a Rio governor earlier this month said that while it had been agreed for the racetrack to go ahead, certain ‘environmental licences’ were still outstanding.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Lewis Hamilton speaks out against Formula 1 racetrack in Rio”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!