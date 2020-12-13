Hundreds Of Endangered Seals Mysteriously Found Dead On Shores Of Russia’s Caspian Sea, And Nobody Knows Why-Watch The Video.

Very disturbing images have surfaced after more than 270 endangered Caspian seals were found washed up on the beaches of Dagestan, a republic of Russia situated on the Caspian Sea. The mammal is rare and can only be found in the world’s largest inland body of water, which borders five Eurasian countries.

According to Rosrybolovstvo, the Federal Agency for Fishery, 272 carcasses were found on beaches from a settlement called Sulak in the north of the republic, all the way south to the border with Azerbaijan. The agency also noted that the seals are listed in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. -- Advertisement --



Below is a video released from the Federal Agency for Fishery as they inspect the creature’s injuries and take samples back to the lab. Warning contains graphic content. Credit: FAF- YouTube.

The Caspian Sea is the world’s largest lake, bordering Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan. Best known for its caviar and oil, it is home to many animals that are not found anywhere else. The deaths of the mammals could be caused by small-meshed Chinese-made plastic nets used by poachers, and vast amounts of untreated wastewater that gets pumped into the lake speculated one official. A full report is expected shortly as to the reasons for the animal’s demise.

