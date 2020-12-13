Health assures 70 per cent of Spain’s population will be vaccinated by next summer

THE Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, assures people that 70 per cent of Spain’s population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next summer, which will generate a herd immunity.

Illa, speaking in an interview with the Europa Press on Sunday, December 13, said these are figures he believes will happen “if everything goes well”.

“Probably, at the end of the summer, 70% of the population will be vaccinated. And this will be a lot, although it will not be the end of the pandemic because this will occur when we have immunised a high percentage of the world’s population, and this will take all of the year 2021 and part of 2022, according to the experts.”

The minister believes that the restrictive measures currently being adopted across the country can be lifted “when there is a significant level of vaccinated population”, although he warns: “there is much that we still do not know about the immunity of vaccines and here we have to apply the precautionary principle.”

He continued by adding: “Starting to vaccinate is very significant and indicates a horizon, but we cannot rush by lowering restrictions because it is not so difficult for transmission to return.”

