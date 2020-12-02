Illa to propose family trips, ten people and 1.30am curfew for Christmas

SPAIN’S Minister of Health Salvador Illa is set to propose family trips, ten people and 1.30am curfew allowed for Christmas at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System on Wednesday, December 2.

Trips between autonomous communities are set to be allowed, although exclusively to visit relatives and with many limitations, according to Illa, who states that the autonomies will maintain the perimeter confinements of their regions between December 23 and January 6, except “for trips to autonomous communities or cities that are the usual place of residence of relatives”.

The agreement will, however, be a guide for the communities, who will be able to clarify this plan and introduce modifications if they choose.

The announcement is also set to establish that the maximum number of people who can meet will be 10, except for cohabitants as the government softens its initial position of allowing only 6 people, which again needs to get the support of the autonomies.

The regional authorities will also be in charge of ‘policing’ that “family or friends meetings to celebrate Christmas lunches and dinners on December 24, 25 and 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, are conditioned on not exceeding the maximum number of ten people, except in the case of cohabitants”, if they choose to adopt the plan.

The Health proposal does not clarify whether or not minors are among those 10 people, so, in principle, it will be the autonomies that decide whether children enter the quota.

Another issue set to be addressed by the Health Ministry is to extend the current curfews until 1.30 am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve nights. If there is an agreement, however, the autonomies could maintain the prohibition of returning home earlier if they deem it convenient.

However, Illa is set to clarify that any changes to the extension of the curfew are “only to allow the return home,” stating that “in no case will this time extension be used to travel to different social gatherings.”

