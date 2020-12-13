Dortmund sack manager Lucien Favre as Mauricio Pochettino emerges as favourite to succeed him

BORUSSIA DORTMUND sack manager Lucien Favre after 5-1 Stuttgart thrashing as Mauricio Pochettino emerges as an early favourite to succeed him.

63-year-old Favre, who labelled their fourth loss of the season a ‘disaster’, had guided BVB into the Champions League knock-out stages, however, the club had been suffering from poor domestic form which ultimately cost him his job.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has not managed a club since being sacked by the London club in 2019, has been linked with the job of taking over the Bundesliga giants, although losing to newly-promoted Stuttgart at home means that if he were to take the job, he might have his work cut out for him.

The result compounded Dortmund’s poor start to the season, which has included three losses in their last five games and it now appears assistant coach Edin Terzic will take over until the end of the year.

