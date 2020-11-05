BORUSSIA Dortmund striker Erling Haaland sets Champions League scoring record as his sensational form continues.

After scoring two goals in the club’s Champions League 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday, November 4, the 20-year-old has now scored 14 Champions League goals in 11 games, meaning even the likes of Messi, Rooney and Ronaldo did not score as many in so few games.

The highly coveted striker has now scored as many goals in the competition as greats such as George Weah, Zinedine Zidane and Ian Rush, and has scored 26 goals in 28 games in all competitions for his club since he joined the German outfit in January.

Although, Dortmund striker Erling Haaland still has some way to go to close in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time record of 131 goals despite setting this Champions League scoring record.

Speaking after the win, the Norwegian national player said: “It was a good night and three important points.”

