500 EVICTED FROM ILLEGAL PARTY

In the most shocking of Lockdown crimes yet, up to 500 revellers have been evicted from an illegal gathering.

The illegal party which took place in marseille France was brought to an abrupt end at 4 am Sunday, December 13, and local police confirmed they were forced to evict nearly 500 people in 250 capacity venue.

The price to attend the illegal party was set at 150 euros a couple and included a bottle of alcohol believed to be a branded spirit.

Police noticed the majority of revellers were Not wearing a face covering of any kind contrary to COVID-19 restrictions.

On the spot fines of 135 euros were issued to at least 160 persons in attendance.

However, police and local authorities indicated this was the tip of the iceberg and that there were many more people to investigate, including the organisers of the illegal party and the venue owners, who have yet to be identified.

This party has been described by local officials as the largest since the crisis began.

And with 13,000 daily infections in France, it is the most irresponsible act at this time.

A full investigation is underway said the police prefect of the area in Bouches-du-rhone Marseille.

Large quantities of alcohol and narcotics were seized from the revellers and the ‘local’ where the illegal event was held.

