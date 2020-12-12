Hughie Fury Beats Mariusz Wach by Unanimous Decision.

Hughie Fury, the cousin of Tyson Fury, suffered a gruesome cut over his left eye during his fight with Mariusz Wach on Saturday night, December 12. However, the heavyweight fought on with the injury and ultimately won by unanimous decision on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev.

The fight began with Fury boxing much more aggressively than usual, he took the fight to Wach on the front foot and had plenty of success in the opening three rounds. Then, in round four, the pair accidentally clashed heads and Fury emerged with a bloody cut over his left eye. It was quickly checked by the doctor in between round who gave the go-ahead and allowed him to fight on.

Fury was able to see out the victory thanks to the excellent work from his cutman Kerry Kayes controlling the blood flow.

