Gary Barlow Upsets Fans After Hinting He Will Step Back From Live Performances.

Take That frontman Gray Barlow has hinted he will drastically cut down on touring after decades in the spotlight. He has signalled he might be scaling back the size and reach of his future tours after saying the lockdown taught him his favourite place to be is at home with his family.

The 49-year-old star has been living in the spotlight since the beginning of the 1990s when Take That first burst onto the music scene. However, life in lockdown has taught the ‘Rule the World’ singer that he enjoys spending time with wife Dawn and their children rather than dragging his suitcases and musical instruments around the world.

In a candid new interview, the singer, whose latest solo album, Music Played By Humans, topped the album chart this month, hinted his days of major touring are over. Revealing lockdown has changed his outlook on life, Gary continued: “After this year, I don’t want to go back to doing what I used to do. I mean, I have really loved being at home. I’ve really loved having enough time to be around everyone and enjoy them.”

