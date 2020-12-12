Chief of Operations of Guardia Civil In Granada Dies After Contracting COVID-19.

The Ministry of the Interior has confirmed the death of the Chief of Operations of the Granada Civil Guard Command today, Saturday, December 12. Through a message on Twitter and posted from the department led by Fernando Grande-Marlaska, he conveyed his condolences and a “warm hug” to the family, friends and colleagues of Miguel Ángel, who had died of the coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



“Today we give our sorrowful goodbye to Miguel Ángel, Head of Operations of the Granada Command, who died today a victim of Covid-19. We want to send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Sleep in peace, Brother “, read the tweet from the Guardia Civil.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chief of Operations of Guardia Civil In Granada Dies After Contracting COVID-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.