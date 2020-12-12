British Airways Cargo Workers Heathrow Airport Strike Will Carry On Across Christmas and New Year.

Almost 1,000 British Airways cargo workers at Heathrow airport will go on strike across Christmas and New Year, adding further risk to the UK’s cargo chaos. The strike would further disrupt the UK’s freight sector, as it faces challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and the Brexit transition period coming to an end on 31 December.

-- Advertisement --



Aware of this, Unite the Union say they have “no option but to announce strike action” from Christmas Day until the end of Saturday 2 January. The union blamed the “continued intransigence of management” for not coming to an agreement on pay for their cargo workers. Assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: “Unite has bent over backwards to give British Airways the opportunity to make a fair offer to its cargo workers and it has failed to do so. Our members are taking this action as a last resort. They are aware that it will cause severe disruption to air freight entering the UK but they simply can’t afford to lose a quarter of their pay.

“The company needs to withdraw its plans to fire and rehire its cargo workers and negotiate a fair deal for its cargo workers,” he added.

Christmas gifts could be delayed until at least March as a no-deal Brexit causes major causes jams at ports. At the moment, there are 24-hour delays on trucks entering the UK from Europe as hauliers try to rush deliveries through ahead of no-deal coming into force on January 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Airways Cargo Workers Heathrow Airport Strike Will Carry On Across Christmas and New Year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.