Brexit Questions Still Remain Unanswered, Warns British Chambers of Commerce.

UK businesses are still left with many unanswered questions, leaving them unprepared with less than a month before the Brexit transition period ends, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has warned. The organisation said businesses still do not know what rules of origin will apply to them, which are needed to establish how products need to be produced and manufactured to qualify for preferential tariff rates under various trade agreements.

Its Brexit guidance dashboard, which is used to evaluate the quality of official Government guidance, still has 24 of 35 key questions flashing red or amber, said a BCC spokesman.

There is a “50-50” chance that the UK and the EU will be able to reach a trade deal before the Brexit clock runs out, Ireland’s prime minister said. Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson set to talk again on Monday, December 7. EU and British negotiators resumed talks in a last-ditch bid to hammer out an agreement before the transition period ends at the end of December.

A breakthrough was announced on Sunday, December 6, regards the ‘hot topic’ of fishing rights. This has always been considered a major hurdle in the Brexit talks, experts believe a deal is now possible now that the sticking point has been overcome.

