Brit Great-Grandad Dies on Post-Lockdown Portugal Holiday

A STAFFORDSHIRE great-grandad has died of lung problems after falling seriously ill on a post-lockdown holiday to Portugal with his wife.

David Griffiths, a 70-year old retired metal worker from Harriseashead, found himself unable to breathe after walking just a short distance while holidaying in Faro with his wife. The next day he was unable to leave the couple’s rented apartment and was subsequently rushed to hospital.

Doctors found in a CT scan that the great-granddad has extensive lung scarring and he was placed into an induced coma on a ventilator. He passed away on September 22nd, and his body has been returned to the UK. His cause of death was found to be sepsis and septic shock with occupational lung disease a contributing factor.

Mr. Griffiths had worked as a sheet metal worker in Stoke-on-Trent prior to his early retirement aged 33 when he broke his back. Although no GP records suggest he had a history of work-related lung issues, North Staffordshire coroner Andrew Barkley concluded that the great-grandad died from an industrial disease.

