Portugal’s Faro Police Station temporarily shuts down after GNR officer tests positive for COVID-19





Faro’s National Republican Guard (GNR) Police Station in the Algarve was temporarily shut down after one of its officers tested positive for COVID-19. The officer who was diagnosed yesterday, resulted in him and 50% of staff at the station being put into quarantine. The station was also temporarily shut down, so it could be thoroughly disinfected.

“We are doing everything possible to protect the military and the population,” stated Faro Unit’s Commander, António Barreira. He said that the unit acted swiftly to disinfect the premises and reopen, to maintain operational activity.

As soon as the officer was diagnosed, the health authorities along with station staff, quickly identified all other officers that had been in close contact with him. It turned out that half of the unit’s force had to self-isolate as well.

It’s “essential” for the Government to “speed up tests for safety and health professionals”, said Barreira. “The faster the diagnosis, the faster professionals can return to the front line to fight this invisible enemy.”

He also highlighted the importance of providing both security forces and health professionals with the “the maximum protection”. “In the GNR, we are no different from other professionals who, even before this crisis, faced a lack of personal protective equipment. We now have to ration, and the truth is, there just isn’t enough equipment for everyone,” he added.



