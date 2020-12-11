‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ arrested

INSTAGRAM star known as ‘zombie Angelina Jolie’ has been arrested in Iran

A nineteen-year-old Instagram star who shot to fame after having over 50 surgeries to look like Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has been jailed for up to two years on a number of crimes, including blasphemy and encouraging youths to corruption. Sahar Tabar became an overnight sensation when she started posting photos of herself on social media purporting to be a ‘zombie Angelina Jolie’, a look she admits is mostly down to clever make-up tricks and lighting.

Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad told the MailOnline that Tabar’s lawyer confirmed his client had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for ‘promoting public corruption’.

Ms Alinejad first shared the news on Twitter, writing: ’10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie. She also posted a heart-felt video appealing to the Oscar-winning actress to speak out for Tabar.

‘Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail,’ she wrote. ‘Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us.’

