Angelina Jolie’s Unexpected Donation To British Kids For Yemeni Charity

Angelina Jolie sent an undisclosed amount of money as a surprise to the ‘LemonAid Boys’.

The Hollywood star made an unexpected donation to Londoners Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaa, two six-year-olds that opened a lemonade stand in July to raise money for people suffering from the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The two happy kids said on Instagram: “Hi Angelina, I’m Ayaan. And I’m Mikaeel. And we’re the LemonAid boys. We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause. It’s really helped us raise more money and awareness for Yemen.” followed by an invitation, if Angelina is ever in London she is welcome to buy a fresh glass of lemonade from them.

Shakil Moose, the father of Ayaan Moosa, said that Jolie contacted them in August after the actress read about the efforts of Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq in the news, to offer the donation and now she made it. “She’s been so amazing. It’s surreal — she’s not just a random star, you’re talking about one of the top names on the planet so it’s a bit overwhelming. She’s phenomenal,” he commented in an interview with CNN.

‘LemonAid Boys’ have now raised more than $90,000 and they are looking forward to reaching $190,000 soon.