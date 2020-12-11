VICTIMS of terrorism have asked the National High court to ban pro-ETA marches and demonstrations

The Association Platform to Support Victims of Terrorism (APAVT) has appealed to the National High Court to ban demonstrations by the so-called ‘Sare’ group on January 9. According to the APAVT, members of Sare plan to gather in Euskadi and Navarra on the day that 121 ETA prisoners are being transferred to show their support for the terrorists.

-- Advertisement --



The APAVT told the Central Court that the only purpose of these demonstrations is “to praise those who have been convicted of belonging to or collaborating with ETA, or for carrying out terrorist actions that have caused a large number of deaths and injuries throughout the bloody criminal record of the gang”.

All this “constitutes an act of exaltation and public justification of terrorism, with the contempt and humiliation of the victims and their families that this type of crime generates,” they added.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Terrorism Victims Ask High Court To Ban Pro-ETA Marches”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.