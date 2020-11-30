FORMER ETA Chief Suffers Heart Attack In Murcia Prison whilst playing sports



José Javier Ruiz Arizkuren Kantauri, the 62-year-old former head of Spanish terrorist group ETA, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 29, whilst playing sports in Campos del Río prison, 15km West of Murcia.

Kantauri was taken to the prison infirmary, where doctors stabilised him, before transferring him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, in Murcia, where he remains in the ICU in a serious condition, under the 24-hour guard of the National Police.

He was sentenced to terms of 72, and 82 years in prison, for his role in the kidnap and murder of PP politician Miguel Ángel Blanco, in 1997, and at one point initiated an audacious plot to assassinate King Juan Carlos of Spain.

