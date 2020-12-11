Spanish Christmas Lottery Numbers Will Be Sung Without Masks

THE El Gordo Spanish Christmas lottery numbers will be sung by the children of San Ildefonso on December 22 without masks.

The draw will be performed at the Teatro Real, and they have been working with the Loterías y Apuestas del Estado to ensure the safety of all involved on the day.

-- Advertisement --



Everyone on stage will have had a COVID-19 antigen test carried out and masks will be mandatory until the numbers are actually sung. Other health measures include all the children being 2 metres apart.

The general public will be unable to attend this year and the capacity for media presence will lowered.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Christmas Lottery Numbers Will Be Sung Without Mask”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.