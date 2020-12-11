A GENEROUS Cardiff based chip shop will gift free Christmas day food for the homeless and NHS staff.

The Victoria Fish Bar in Whitchurch owned by Muhammad Nazakat, aged 46 will open on Christmas day for the second year running. They are set to feed NHS staff, and lonely and homeless people for free on Christmas day.

-- Advertisement --



They took to Facebook to announce the event and asked for kind volunteers to help for the day. They said, “The ‘A’ team at Victoria Fish Bar have decided to stay open, yet again this Christmas to support our community. This has been a tough year for everyone especially the homeless, elderly, and vulnerable. Many people will be alone on this day, some with no food to eat, some with nobody to eat with, so we will try to our utmost best to help as much as possible.”

They have also included NHS ‘heroes’ this year and said, “We would also like to thank the NHS and public services, so to all those working on Christmas, feel free to pop by and enjoy some delicious food at no cost, you guys are the real heroes. So whoever would like to volunteer please contact us, we want to help more than we ever have before.”

Volunteers will be needed on Christmas Day from 12-3pm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas Day Food for the Homeless from Generous Cardiff chip shop”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.