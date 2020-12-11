Police Recover Gun Stolen From Civil Guard Officer in Seville

A MASSIVE police operation took place in Seville on Friday to recover the gun stolen from a Civil Guard officer on Thursday afternoon.

The gun was stolen from a parked police car in the Carretera Amarilla industrial area in the east of Seville, alongside a set of handcuffs and an extendable baton. The theft was perpetrated by two men, and their blue Volvo S60 was captured on CCTV fleeing the scene.

National Police, the Civil Guard, and the Local Police of Seville launched a massive joint operation across the Andalusian capital on Friday to recover the firearm. The registration plates of the thieves’ vehicle led officers to a residential neighborhood east of the city centre, where they spotted the getaway car.

The driver of the vehicle fled, hitting an officer in his escape who was taken to hospital with mild injuries. Shortly after a woman rang a police hotline to report that the stolen equipment had been dumped in an abandoned lot in the nearby Madre de Dios neighbourhood.

Police recovered the firearm and other equipment, and are currently hunting two men aged 65 and 40 in connection to the theft and hit-and-run. Detectives suspect the thieves may have exchanged the gun for drugs with local gangs in the low-income area, who ditched the firearm due to the high profile operation.

