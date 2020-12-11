Lucky Lottery Winners Split £5.4 Million After Wednesday’s Draw

TWO lucky lottery winners split £5.4 million on Wednesday’s draw and go home with 2.7 million each.

Wednesday saw even more people become millionaires, as a whopping four people matched five numbers plus the bonus ball, and won £1 million each. There was also a Thunderball winner, that matched the Thunderball and five numbers. They will start Christmas off with half a million.

The Guinevere machine was used for the draw with the number six set of balls. The lucky numbers drawn were 07, 08, 10, 14, 28 and 33, a bonus ball of 26.

Recent winners have shared their fortunes, with Frances and Patrick Connolly aged 54 and 56, from Durham, gifting over half of their £115 million win to family and charities. And a fellow winner set up a group on WhatsApp to give Christmas help to hospice workers.

After a lucky Postman won £2.6 million he is out delivering Christmas cheer to carers.

