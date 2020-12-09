EuroMillions Winners Give Away Millions to Family and Good Causes

EuroMillions winners win £115 million on a Lucky dip and give away millions to family and good causes during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Frances and Patrick Connolly aged 54 and 56, from Durham lived in Moira, Co Down when they had their lucky win. They have gifted over half of the £115 million win and not only have family seen a sizable share of the winnings, but charities and individuals have benefited from the couple’s generosity too.

The pair were intent on not splashing the cash and living an extravagant lifestyle with the winnings and celebrated their win with a simple cup of tea and a hug.

They have made thoughtful gifts to charities and Frances said, “Patrick joked for years that if we ever won the lottery, he’d take away my mobile phone and never let me use the computer again because I’d give away the lot. But I’ve taken real joy from helping other people out.”

The pair have created two charitable foundations and during the pandemic have helped supply personal protective equipment (PPE), helped secondary school children complete online classes by giving them laptops, and given vouchers to say thank you to frontline workers.

