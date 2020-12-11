Indefinite Hospital Detention for Father that Killed Children in Lockdown

AN indefinite hospital detention has been ordered for an Illford father that killed his two young children during lockdown.

41 year-old Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, from Ilford, east London, slit the throats of his two young children on April 26 while his wife was showering. Originally from Sri Lanka, Nithiyakumar gained asylum in 1999. The father of two had spent time on anti-psychotic medication in the past.

Nithiyakumar killed, Pavinya his 19-month-old daughter before killing Nigish, his three-year-old son. He then attempted suicide which lead to him spending time in an induced coma.

Nithiyakumar was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order by Mrs Justice Cutts. She told Nithiyakumar, “The consequences of your actions have been devastating.

“Two young and innocent children have had their futures and their lives taken from them by their own father.

“Your wife came out of the shower on what she considered to be a normal day to the most horrific scene imaginable.

“Her babies dead or dying on the bed, you with a knife in your hand.”

Nithiyakumar will now be detained indefinitely in a hospital.

