FOURTEEN-year-old boy jumps under a train in front of 50 classmates after having sent a text message to a girl saying “I’m going for a while, don’t forget me”.

Sam Connor, aged 14, died at the Chertsey station in Surrey after jumping in front of a train. He was talking to a classmate just before the incident, and as he jumped, was singing the Queen song Brighton Rock. The song was being played at the time by his friends.

-- Advertisement --



The inquest held in Woking heard how Sam had attended the Salesian Secondary School and had been well liked. The school had given Sam a negative report last year in July.

The train station footage of the incident shows Sam talking to a friend and walking across the warning line, towards the tracks, all in front of 50 of Sam’s classmates, that were on the platform waiting for a train.

Richard Travers, Senior coroner for Surrey questioned a friend of Sam’s during the inquest about a possible “suicide pact”, but the friend claimed it had been a joke. The inquest into Sam’s death will continue.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boy Jumps under Train in Front of 50 Classmates”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.