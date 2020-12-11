DGT reduces speed limit on one-way streets to make cities safer for pedestrians and cyclists

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has announced its intention to reduce the speed limit on one-way streets to 30km per hour in an attempt to cut down on the number of accidents in Spanish city centres. The reduction from the current 50km per hour will be implemented on May 11, 2021, six months after it will be published in the BOE.

In addition to making the city streets safer, according to a report by the DKV Institute for Healthy Living, noise pollution could be cut by as much as 27 per cent. Moreover, NO2 levels would also be greatly lessened.

“More than ever it is clear that we need safer and more welcoming streets for cyclists and pedestrians. This will bring benefits for health and the environment, and well-executed 30 km / h zones with modified infrastructures will help to calm traffic flows and keep vulnerable users separated from motorized traffic”, explained the director Executive of the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC), Antonio Avenoso.

