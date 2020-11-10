New speed and traffic regulations to come into force in January 2021

The Spanish Government has announced reforms to Traffic Regulations to reduce speed limits on urban roads and increase penalties for driving offences.

Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska confirmed today, Tuesday, November 10, the modifications will come into force on January 2, 2021.

The new regulations which affect speed will do so six months later to allow for their correct disclosure to the public.

Speed will be limited to 30 km/h on urban roads with a single lane in each direction.

They will be reduced to 20 km/h on roads where there is no clear difference between the road and the pavement.

The current limit of 50 km/h will be maintained where there are two or more lanes in each direction.

“Reducing the speed from 50 to 30 km/h reduces the risk of dying as a result of a hit-and-run and does not impede the flow of traffic,” said the Ministry.

On conventional roads, the speed limit established for overtaking may not be exceeded by 20 km/h.

The new regulation states that drivers who use a mobile phone while driving will lose six points on their license. It was previously three points.

Drivers who do not use a seat belt, helmet or appropriate child restraint systems will lose four points.

The new regulations include as a ‘very serious offence’ which relates to fraud in traffic tests, which will be sanctioned with a €500 fine and the offender will have to wait six months before they can register to do the test again.

To regain points, two years will have to pass without committing any new offence, although this will depend on the seriousness of the act committed.

