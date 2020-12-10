UK signs free trade deal with Singapore

THE international trade secretary Liz Truss said the UK has signed with Singapore a free trade deal which will cover trade worth £17.6 billion.

Ms Truss said it was the second-largest agreement Britain has signed in the Asia-Pacific region.

It comes as the UK and EU negotiators begin a final push to save chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sides still remain “very large”.

Boris Johnson and the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday, December 9, aimed at breaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail.

Ms Truss claims the pact with Singapore “secures certainty” for business, would mean “deeper future ties in digital and services trade” and was “further proof we can succeed as an independent trading nation”.

