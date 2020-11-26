SINGAPORE Is Almost Totally Clear Of Coronavirus as no new cases have been reported in 14 days



Once the country with the highest infection rates in Southeast Asia, Singapore has not reported any cases of coronavirus now in almost two weeks, with their final cluster of cases at a worker dormitory, packed full of young, low-income labouers from mainly India, China, and Bangladesh, has been all but eradicated, and this Tuesday, November 24, authorities announced there were currently no active cases of coronavirus on the island.

With the virus seemingly under control in Singapore, local authorities are still very wary of infected people arriving from abroad, who if showing symptoms, are immediately rushed to isolation.

After China reported the first case of the virus, on January 21, Singapore was the second country to report a case, and in April, was the country with the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia, and has since totalled 58,000 cases, with the lowest fatality rate in the world, of only 28 deaths, after a strict lockdown was enforced for almost two months.

Masks are still mandatory, there are strict social distancing regulations, and the island’s borders remain more or less closed.

