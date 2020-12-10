TAPAS TRIUMPH FOR LA CALA DE MIJAS

The recent World Fusion Tapas Trail in La Cala De Mijas was a huge success and has brought a much-needed boost for business.

The first-ever World Fusion Tapas Trail in la Cala de Mijas has resulted in a Triumph for la Cala, the pretty coastal village in between Fuengirola and Marbella.

-- Advertisement --



This Wednesday saw the winners of the tapas trail announced at casa Barella in the town with many superb locally donated prizes.

Pictured are Judy Allison, Amanda Baker-Crawford (centre) and Mijas councillor Bill Anderson (background) attending Casa Barella for the announcement of the winners and a look back at this inaugural triumphant local event.

Councillor Anderson said that ” these last months had been hard on businesses and residents, I offer my sincere congratulations to Judy and all the organisers and businesses that took part, it has brought much cheer to the area. ”

10 local businesses took part, and in total, nearly 9000 tapas were sold over the time of the trail.

A True Triumph for La Cala de Mijas and there is already another one planned for February so watch this space and look forward to enjoying World Tapas in this pretty coastal town that has retained its charm whilst moving with the times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “name of article”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.