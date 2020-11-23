La Cala De Mijas finally sees its first Tapas Trail on Friday, November 27, 2020, with a World Fusion Theme.

-- Advertisement --



The popular small coastal town of La Cala is poised to hold a World fusion Tapas Trail to celebrate tapas dishes using ingredients from around the world.

Local restaurants and bars 10 (ten) in total will be showing visitors just how good they can be, and its the first trail of its kind in the beautiful little town in between Fuengirola and Marbella.

La Cala De Mijas is home to a truly international spectrum of people and cultures whilst at the same time keeping hold of its Spanish seaside charm.

The confirmed dates are Friday, November 27th to Monday December 7th inclusive, and there will be no less than 10 Different venues taking part in the area of the town.

There are fantastic prizes to be won in the Tapas Trail raffle too.

The brainchild of this long-awaited and fantastic Food idea is Judy Allison who, with help from her friends, has organised the trail.

A World Fusion Tapas Trail is just what’s needed right now, and a great social event, it is also a boost to the local economy is that it will always be welcome.

Whatever tapas floats your boat you can soon enjoy it by the sea in the beautiful town of La Cala De Mijas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New tasty tapas trail”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.