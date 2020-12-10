STAR GAZERS delight as December brings meteor showers, a solar eclipse and the once in a lifetime sighting of the “Christmas star” also known as the “Star of Bethlehem”.

December is set to treat star gazers to many splendid sights, and the best news is that amateur gazers can join in, as some like the “Star of Bethlehem” will be visible to the naked eye. The Geminids Meteor Shower will be visible on December 13 and 14 and is set to be one of the best of the entire year. Gazers can expect to see around 100 meteors an hour.

-- Advertisement --



A Total Solar Eclipse will occur on December 14, as the moon will completely obscure the sun, but only a lucky few will get to see the eclipse as it will only be visible in Argentina and Chile.

The “Star of Bethlehem” has not been seen in 800 years and can be seen on December 21, as Saturn and Jupiter align together. This really will be a once in a lifetime sighting as the planets come so close together so as to appear as a single star or “double planet”.

Other sights for December include the Winter Solstice, the Ursids Meteor Shower and full and New moons.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Star Gazers Delight as December brings Meteor Showers and “Christmas Star””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.