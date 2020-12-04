DECEMBER will treat people from around the world to the once in a lifetime opportunity to see the “Star of Bethlehem”, also known as the “Christmas Star” or the great conjunction.

The “Star of Bethlehem” has not been seen in 800 years and really will be a once in a lifetime sighting. On December 21, Saturn and Jupiter will align and come so close together so as to appear as a single star or “double planet”. The timing of the “Christmas star” is perfect for the Christmas season and will be visible around the world.

The fabulous sight will be visible to the naked and anyone with a telescope will be in for a real festive treat. NASA has said sight will be “spectacular”.

According to The Standard, “in 1614, German astronomer Johannes Kepler suggested that a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn may be what was referred to as the ‘Star of Bethlehem’ in the nativity story. Others have suggested the Three Kings could have been following a triple conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn and Venus or a comet to visit baby Jesus.”

Whatever name you want to use, the next sightings will be in 2080 and around 2400.

