ELON MUSK Predicts Humans Will Be On Mars Within 6 Years.

ELON Musk has his sights set on ferrying one million people to Mars by 2050 and recently revealed that he had plans for humans to live in glass domes on the planet. However, many people are still questioning how long it would take to get there and is Mars even suitable for life?

“The Earth-Mars synchronization occurs roughly every 26 months,” Musk said. “We had one this year in the summer and that means in roughly about two years, there will be another one and two years after that. I think if you said, ‘six years from now,’ I’d say highly confident, and if we get lucky, maybe four years. We want to send an uncrewed vehicle there in two years,” Musk added.

49-year-old Musk was also asked when he thinks a craft will enter Mars orbit. The technical executive’s answer was “maybe in two or three years.”

Musk said to Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer SE: “I am obviously concerned about the development of this technology. This technology can enable many people to go to Mars and make life more planetary. There is a base on the moon and on Mars. There is a city.” “I think it is important that we work hard to build a self-sustaining city on Mars as soon as possible. I am optimistic about the future on Earth, but I think it is important to have life insurance for the entire life.”

