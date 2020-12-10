THE Fifteen-year-old missing teenager from Talaverana returns home safe after nearly a week of worry for her.

Raquel Ioana Tatu, from Talavera de la Reina went missing on Friday and has returned home safely, having spent several days with a friend.

-- Advertisement --



The teen lives on Callejón de San Francisco and relatives and friends spent days worrying and searching for her. They also spread the word on social media to request people help with the search.

When Raquel went missing she was reported as only wearing jeans and a coat. Police investigated the disappearance, but from the start considered that she had left of her own accord, and had not been taken. She is home safely now.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Missing Teenager from Talaverana Returns Home Safe”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.